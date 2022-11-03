The Texans restored Quitoriano (knee) to the active roster Thursday.
Quitoriano sustained a knee injury in the preseason and was placed on the Texans' IR ahead of the regular season. The fifth-round rookie was then designated to return to practice Week 7, and he will now be available to play for the first time ahead of Thursday's game against the Eagles. Quitoriano will jostle with Brevin Jordan, O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins for playing time in Houston's crowded tight-end room moving forward.
More News
-
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Nearing return•
-
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Designated to return•
-
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Sent to IR•
-
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Unavailable for preseason finale•
-
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Scores in preseason win•
-
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Activated from PUP list•