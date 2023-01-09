Quitoriano caught three of four targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 32-31 win over the Colts in Week 18.

Quitoriano's performance came out of nowhere. Used primarily as a blocking tight end since being activated off injured reserve Week 9, the rookie broke out with two catches of more than 20 yards (22 and 52). The Texans soured on Brevin Jordan in 2022, and the tight end position is wide open next season. However, Houston fired head coach Lovie Smith, so there will be a new coaching regime and anything is possible in 2023.