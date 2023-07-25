The Texans placed Quitoriano (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Tuesday.

A 2022 fifth-round pick out of Oregon State, Quitoriano appeared in nine games as a rookie and caught seven of 14 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns. The severity of the 6-foot-6 tight end's injury remains unclear, but he's eligible to practice and/or play at any point during the preseason. When healthy, Quitoriano will compete with Brevin Jordan for backup snaps behind Dalton Schultz.