The Texans placed Quitoriano (knee) on injured reserve Thursday.

Quitoriano may have picked up the injury during the Texans' Week 12 loss to the Titans this past Sunday. By being placed on injured reserve, Quitoriano will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 18 against Tennessee on Sunday, Jan. 5 the earliest he could be activated off IR. Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover are the two healthy tight ends on the 53-man roster, so the Texans could elevate Irv Smith from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.