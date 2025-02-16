Quitoriano (calf) appeared in seven regular-season games in 2024 but did not otherwise show up on the box score.

The last two seasons have been plagued by injury for Quitoriano. He ended the 2023 campaign on IR due to a groin injury, and when he returned fully healthy for training camp, he strained his calf during the Texans' Hall of Fame Game against the Bears on Aug. 1. The Texans and Quitoriano came to an injury settlement agreement in early September, but he was brought back to Houston after being signed off Chicago's practice squad in early October. He operated as a depth tight end behind Dalton Schultz and Cade Stover, but Quitoriano suffered a knee injury in late November that ultimately caused him to be sidelined for the rest of the 2024 season. As a restricted free agent, the Texans can place a tender on Quitoriano that would allow Houston to match an offer sheet from another team.