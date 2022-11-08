Quitoriano could play an expanded role in Sunday's game against the Giants, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Quitoriano made his season debut in Week 9, catching a touchdown pass while playing 18 snaps. The 2022 fifth-round draft pick out of Oregon State can bolster the "Y" position -- the in-line blocking tight end that is most often considered an extra tackle -- against the New York defense the blitzes more frequently than any other NFL team and pressures quarterbacks at the ninth-highest rate.