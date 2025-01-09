Quitoriano (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Chargers, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
Quitoriano missed the Texans' last five games of the regular season due to a calf injury he suffered against the Titans in Week 12. He was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday and could be activated off IR ahead of Saturday's game after logging a full week of full practices.
