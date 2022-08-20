Quitoriano caught his lone target for a six-yard touchdown in Friday's preseason win over the Rams.
Quitoriano made his professional debut Friday after being held out of last week's preseason opener. With injuries to tight ends Pharaoh Brown (hamstring) and Antony Auclair (knee), Quitoriano was able to make a case for a spot on the final roster. The fifth-round draft pick is currently listed fourth on the depth chart. Houston is expected to be run-heavy and may keep four tight ends, but a decision may come down to whether Houston wants a fourth tight end or a fullback, such as Andy Janovich.