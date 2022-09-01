site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Teagan Quitoriano: Sent to IR
By
RotoWire Staff
The Texans placed Quitoriano (knee) on injured reserve Thursday.
Quitoriano will need to miss at least four games before being eligible to come off IR. The rookie fifth-round pick could thus still have a chance to contribute in his inaugural campaign.
