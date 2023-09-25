Quitoriano did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jaguars in Week 3.

Quitoriano was targeted in the first quarter, the second time quarterback C.J. Stroud has looked to the tight end, who caught is other target in Week 1 for 11 yards. He's mainly around to block and has the second-most playing time among the tight end group, behind Dalton Schultz and ahead of Brevin Jordan. As the better blocker, Quitoriano figures to outplay Jordan most weeks, but if game situations call for a receiver, that would be Jordan, who scored a touchdown Sunday.