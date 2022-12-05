Quitoriano failed to catch any of three targets in Sunday's 27-14 loss to Cleveland in Week 13.

Quitoriano remained the leader in snaps from the tight end position, receiving 40 plays with Jordan Akins (34) and Brevin Jordan (24) following. O.J. Howard was inactive for the first time this season. Quitoriano is seen as the team's best blocker at the position, which is useful for a team that's had issues at quarterback and relies on rookie running back Dameon Pierce for much of its offense.