Quitoriano (knee) will not play in Thursday's preaseason game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

It's unclear when Quitoriano suffered the knee injury, as he tallied a six-yard touchdown in Houston's second preseason game. He joins Anthony Auclair (knee) and Pharaoh Brown (hamstring) among injured tight ends on the depth chart, which leaves the position in flux heading into the regular season.