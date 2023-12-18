Quitoriano underwent successful groin and oblique surgeries and is expected to recover in the offseason, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
It's a shimmer of encouraging news for Quitoriano, who is now all but certain to sit out the rest of this season. He served mostly as a blocker this year, catching two passes for 33 yards on three targets over seven games.
