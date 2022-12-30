Quitoriano (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
Quitoriano was forced out with a hyperextended knee and bruised quadriceps in the Week 16 win over Tennessee. The rookie was then sidelined for each practice during Week 17 prep, so he'll now sit out for the first time since his Week 9 debut versus Philadelphia. Quitoriano has caught four of 10 passes for 30 yards and two touchdowns this season, so his absence could lead to increased opportunities for Brevin Jordan and O.J. Howard behind No. 1 tight end Jordan Akins.
