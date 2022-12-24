Quitoriano (knee) has been downgraded to out and won't return to Saturday's game against the Titans.
With O.J. Howard a healthy inactive for the Week 16 contest, the Texans will have to get by with Jordan Akins and Brevin Jordan at tight end for the rest of the day. Quitoriano failed to haul in his lone target before departing the game.
