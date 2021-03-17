Mitchell signed a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mitchell took a big step forward in his role with the Browns in 2020, playing a career-high 1,071 snaps while logging 65 tackles and 13 passes defended. He's now rewarded with a new multi-year deal with the Texans and will be relied upon to bolster what was a poor unit last season.

More News