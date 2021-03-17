Mitchell signed a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mitchell took a big step forward in his role with the Browns in 2020, playing a career-high 1,071 snaps while logging 65 tackles and 13 passes defended. He's now rewarded with a new multi-year deal with the Texans and will be relied upon to bolster what was a poor unit last season.
More News
-
Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Will play in wild-card round•
-
Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Expected to play•
-
Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Questionable for wild-card round•
-
Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Piles up 12 tackles•
-
Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Ready to play•
-
Browns' Terrance Mitchell: Returns to practice Thursday•