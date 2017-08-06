Texans' Terry Poole: Claimed by Houston
Poole (back) was claimed by the Texans on Sunday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.
Poole, a 2015 fourth-round pick by the Seahawks, was waived by the Dolphins on Saturday. It isn't clear the back issue that kept him sidelined earlier this week is still a problem.
