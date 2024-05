Boyle returned to practice Thursday after receiving stitches on his finger last week, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Boyle missed just over a week of OTAs while recovering from this injury. The 29-year-old quarterback is vying for a spot on the 53-man roster as a backup to C.J. Stroud, but he faces a tough test with Davis Mills and Case Keenum also on the roster.