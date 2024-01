The Texans signed Boyle to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Boyle landed in Houston last month with a practice squad deal following his release from the Jets. In three games (two starts) with New York in 2023, Boyle completed 62.3 percent of his 77 pass attempts for 360 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions, while absorbing nine sacks and fumbling twice. Boyle will look to make it to training camp with the Texans behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills.