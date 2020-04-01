Texans' Tim Jernigan: Inks deal with Texans
The Texans have signed Jernigan, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 27-year-old was limited to 10 tackles and two sacks in 10 contests with the Eagles last season, but he'll provide the Texans with added depth at defensive tackle, while providing the team with another run-stuffing presence. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jernigan's one-year deal with Houston is worth up to $3.75 million.
