Settle (foot) is set to undergo season-ending foot surgery, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Settle will end the 2025 season with 15 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three passes defensed through 12 games. The starting defensive tackle's absence the rest of the way will represent a significant loss to a dominant Texans defense. With Settle sidelined, Tommy Togiai is in line to see significantly more defensive snaps for the remainder of the season.