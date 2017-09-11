Savage was benched at halftime of Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Savage took six sacks and lost two fumbles as the Jaguars jumped out to a 19-0 lead. Deshaun Watson led a 75-yard touchdown drive immediately after taking over, but the rest of the second half was similar to what Savage experienced, with the rookie committing two turnovers and taking four sacks behind an overmatched offensive line. The Texans likely will stick with their first-round pick for Thursday's game against Cincinnati, though coach Bill O'Brien avoided commenting on the matter after Sunday's loss.