Savage completed 19 of 44 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown while losing one of two fumbles in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Colts.

Savage threw a 34-yard touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins with 6:11 to play in the fourth quarter for the offense's first points after a defensive touchdown accounted for all of Houston's first-half scoring. He almost completed the comeback in the last minute, but he threw three consecutive incompletions before fumbling on the game's final play after getting to 1st-and-goal on the Colts' seven-yard line. The major drop-off from Deshaun Watson (knee) to Savage is apparent.