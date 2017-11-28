Savage completed 22 of 37 passes for 252 yards and two interceptions in Monday night's 23-16 loss to the Ravens. He also was sacked twice and lost a fumble.

Savage's turnovers killed Houston's chances of winning, as he was striped on the team's second-last drive before throwing a back-breaking pick on his final play. Despite only appearing in six games this season, Savage has committed 12 turnovers, with his seven lost fumbles unfortunately leading the league in the category. With those problems really hurting his performances, Savage will aim to clean his act up this Sunday against the Titans.