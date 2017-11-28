Texans' Tom Savage: Critical turnovers in loss
Savage completed 22 of 37 passes for 252 yards and two interceptions in Monday night's 23-16 loss to the Ravens. He also was sacked twice and lost a fumble.
Savage's turnovers killed Houston's chances of winning, as he was striped on the team's second-last drive before throwing a back-breaking pick on his final play. Despite only appearing in six games this season, Savage has committed 12 turnovers, with his seven lost fumbles unfortunately leading the league in the category. With those problems really hurting his performances, Savage will aim to clean his act up this Sunday against the Titans.
More News
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.