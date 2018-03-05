Texans' Tom Savage: Cuts weight in offseason
Savage (concussion) posted last week on his personal Twitter account that he's shed 17 pounds during the offseason.
After losing the starting quarterback job to first-round pick Deshaun Watson following a disastrous showing Week 1, Savage reclaimed the No. 1 gig in early November following Watson's season-ending ACL tear. In his second turn as starter, Savage did little to assert himself as anything more than a backup-level NFL talent, finishing the campaign with a 5:6 TD:INT ratio and a 56 percent completion rate while averaging 6.3 yards per attempt across eight outings. Savage was sidelined for the final three weeks of the season while recovering from a concussion, but the expectation is he'll enter spring workouts without any limitations. It remains to be seen to which team Savage will report to OTAs, as the 27-year-old will hit free agency March 14 and may not re-sign with Houston.
