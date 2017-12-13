Savage (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.

We'll have to see if Savage progresses to the point where he might suit up Sunday (even as a backup) against the Jaguars, but at this stage it looks like T.J. Yates will probably draw the Texans' starting QB assignment this weekend, ESPN.com reports.

