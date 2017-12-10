Texans' Tom Savage: Exits game with concussion
Savage was diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against the 49ers. He'll finish the day with six completions for 63 yards on 12 attempts.
Savage took a massive hit in the first half from 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil and was slow to get up, resulting in him heading to the medical tent for a brief period. He would later return to the game for one series and threw two incompletions before getting pulled late in the second quarter, allowing T.J. Yates to take over behind center. With Savage now dealing with a head injury on top of his largely unproductive play as the Texans' starting signal caller for seven games, it's fair to question if he'll get his job back Week 15 against the Jaguars even if he clears the NFL's concussion protocol by that point.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...