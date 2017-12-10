Savage was diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against the 49ers. He'll finish the day with six completions for 63 yards on 12 attempts.

Savage took a massive hit in the first half from 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil and was slow to get up, resulting in him heading to the medical tent for a brief period. He would later return to the game for one series and threw two incompletions before getting pulled late in the second quarter, allowing T.J. Yates to take over behind center. With Savage now dealing with a head injury on top of his largely unproductive play as the Texans' starting signal caller for seven games, it's fair to question if he'll get his job back Week 15 against the Jaguars even if he clears the NFL's concussion protocol by that point.