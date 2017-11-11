Savage enters Sunday's game against the Rams having spent the entire week with the first-team offense, something that head coach Bill O'Brien considers "a big deal," Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

O'Brien voiced confidence when talking about Savage, who had a partial week of preparation with the ones in Week 9 when Deshaun Watson (knee) was injured on a Thursday. In addition to his growing familiarity with the personnel, Savage is buoyed by his final two possessions in a loss to the Colts last week, when he completed 10-of-15 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. We suspect the coaches want Savage to "manage" Sunday's game while leaning on his backfield against the Rams, who rank 26th (121.6 ypg) stopping the rush.

