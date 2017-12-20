Texans' Tom Savage: Headed to injured reserve
The Texans are expected to place Savage (concussion) on injured reserve this week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The development isn't particularly surprising given that Texans head coach Bill O'Brien admitted Monday that Savage wasn't likely to play again in 2017 after suffering a serious concussion in a Dec. 9 loss to the 49ers that briefly resulted in the quarterback's hands twitching uncontrollably. With Savage generally having failed to impress in his seven starts and finishing the campaign with a 5:6 TD:INT ratio and 56 percent completion mark, it seems unlikely that he'll draw interest from teams as anything more than a backup candidate when he becomes a free agent after the season.
More News
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...