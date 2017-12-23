Texans' Tom Savage: Lands on IR
The Texans have placed Savage (concussion) on IR.
As a result, T.J. Yates will continue to start at QB for the Texans for the team's final two games. Savage thus finishes the 2017 season with a 56.1 completion percentage and 1,412 passing yards to go along with five TDs and six picks over the course of eight appearances. Savage is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, but it's possible that the Texans will look to keep him around to provide depth behind franchise QB Deshaun Watson, who is bouncing back from a torn ACL that he suffered on Nov. 2.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.