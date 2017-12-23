The Texans have placed Savage (concussion) on IR.

As a result, T.J. Yates will continue to start at QB for the Texans for the team's final two games. Savage thus finishes the 2017 season with a 56.1 completion percentage and 1,412 passing yards to go along with five TDs and six picks over the course of eight appearances. Savage is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, but it's possible that the Texans will look to keep him around to provide depth behind franchise QB Deshaun Watson, who is bouncing back from a torn ACL that he suffered on Nov. 2.