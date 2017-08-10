Texans' Tom Savage: Leads touchdown drive
Savage completed nine of 11 passes for 69 yards in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Panthers.
Savage got hit on two of his first three snaps, but ultimately rallied to put together a decent showing. Although he wasn't asked to stretch the field over the course of his three possessions, Savage did lead the Texans to a 75-yard touchdown drive to end his evening. While rookie first-rounder Deshaun Watson was pretty impressive once Savage took a seat, the veteran's performance shouldn't hurt his chances of earning Houston's starting quarterback gig.
