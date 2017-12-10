Savage is being evalutated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

In a scary sight, Savage suffered a brutal sack during Sunday's game and looked visibly shaken up. He was briefly allowed back into the game before being taken to the locker room and allowing T.J. Yates to fill in. If Savage's injury will keep him out long term, expect the Texans to make a practice squad activation or look in free agency for another backup. Savage has completed just 56 percent of his passes for 1,349 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions through seven games.