Texans' Tom Savage: Leaves game after huge hit
Savage is being evalutated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the 49ers, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
In a scary sight, Savage suffered a brutal sack during Sunday's game and looked visibly shaken up. He was briefly allowed back into the game before being taken to the locker room and allowing T.J. Yates to fill in. If Savage's injury will keep him out long term, expect the Texans to make a practice squad activation or look in free agency for another backup. Savage has completed just 56 percent of his passes for 1,349 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions through seven games.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...