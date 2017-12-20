The Texans are expected to place Savage (concussion) on injured reserve this week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The development isn't particularly surprising given that Texans head coach Bill O'Brien admitted Monday that Savage wasn't likely to play again in 2017 after suffering a serious concussion in a Dec. 9 loss to the 49ers that briefly resulted in the quarterback's hands twitching uncontrollably. With Savage generally having failed to impress in his seven starts and finishing the campaign with a 5:6 TD:INT ratio and 56 percent completion mark, it seems unlikely that he'll draw interest from teams as anything more than a backup candidate when he becomes a free agent after the season.