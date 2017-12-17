Savage (concussion), who is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, isn't expected to play again this season, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Though Savage has indicated that he's feeling better after suffering the head injury in a scary scene during the Texans' Week 14 loss to the 49ers and has a chance to pass all phases of the protocol before the final two games of the season, Houston seemingly has little to gain by having the quarterback suit up. The Texans drew criticism for the way they responded to Savage suffering the concussion last week, as he was briefly allowed to return to the contest before being pulled after throwing two incomplete passes. Since the NFL and NFLPA is continuing to review the Texans' handling of the matter and Savage is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, the team will likely just allow the quarterback to recuperate and proceed with T.J. Yates as its new starting signal caller.