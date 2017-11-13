Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that Savage will start Week 11 against the Cardinals.

Savage was predictably ineffective in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams, but there isn't any reason to think T.J. Yates would be significantly better. The Texans will eventually give Yates or Josh Johnson a look if Savage doesn't display something in the range of competence within the next week or two. If nothing else, this is at least good news for DeAndre Hopkins, who was targeted on 30 of Savage's 80 pass attempts the past three games. Savage also forced the ball to Hopkins when he got playing time in 2014 and 2016.