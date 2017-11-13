Texans' Tom Savage: Named Week 11 starter
Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that Savage will start Week 11 against the Cardinals.
Savage was predictably ineffective in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams, but there isn't any reason to think T.J. Yates would be significantly better. The Texans will eventually give Yates or Josh Johnson a look if Savage doesn't display something in the range of competence within the next week or two. If nothing else, this is at least good news for DeAndre Hopkins, who was targeted on 30 of Savage's 80 pass attempts the past three games. Savage also forced the ball to Hopkins when he got playing time in 2014 and 2016.
More News
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...