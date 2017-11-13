Texans' Tom Savage: Overwhelmed by Rams
Savage completed 18 of 36 passes for 221 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.
Savage also lost a pair of fumbles and was lucky to finish with only two interceptions. He had a pick-six wiped out by a defensive holding penalty, and the Rams dropped two or three potential interceptions. With Savage turning in back-to-back hideous outings despite getting plenty of help from DeAndre Hopkins, the Texans may consider switching to T.J. Yates (or perhaps even Josh Johnson) for Week 11 against the Cardinals.
