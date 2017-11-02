With Deshaun Watson having suffered a torn ACL at practice Thursday, Savage is poised to take over the Texans' starting QB duties.

Savage is thus on track to start Sunday's game against the Colts, and while he has a talented wideout duo in DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller at his disposal, the sudden/unexpected QB change forced by Watson's injury represents a major hit to the Texans' offense as a whole. Savage, of course, is an option for those scrambling to replace Watson in fantasy lineups.