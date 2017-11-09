Savage and backup quarterback T.J. Yates both took reps with the first-team offense Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Head coach Bill O'Brien stressed there was nothing abnormal about the No. 2 quarterback getting some time with the starting unit, but it does suggest Savage will not have a long leash. He didn't play very well in Week 9's loss to the Colts, and the coach has a history of yanking an ineffective starter.