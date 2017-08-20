Savage completed eight of nine passes for 98 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 27-23 preseason win over the Patriots.

Savage has been getting pushed by rookie Deshaun Watson, but he likely took a major step towards locking up the starting job with Saturday's performance. The 27-year-old relied heavily on receiver Bruce Ellington in the Texans' first possession and capped off a subsequent 11-play, 58-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jaelen Strong. Savage has now impressively completed 17 of 20 passes over two preseason contests, and he'll look to make an even stronger case to retain the top spot when the Texans tangle with the Saints next Saturday in their third preseason contest.