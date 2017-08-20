Texans' Tom Savage: Shines in preseason win
Savage completed eight of nine passes for 98 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 27-23 preseason win over the Patriots.
Savage has been getting pushed by rookie Deshaun Watson, but he likely took a major step towards locking up the starting job with Saturday's performance. The 27-year-old relied heavily on receiver Bruce Ellington in the Texans' first possession and capped off a subsequent 11-play, 58-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jaelen Strong. Savage has now impressively completed 17 of 20 passes over two preseason contests, and he'll look to make an even stronger case to retain the top spot when the Texans tangle with the Saints next Saturday in their third preseason contest.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...