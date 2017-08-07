Texans' Tom Savage: Taking all first-team snaps
Savage has taken all the first-team snaps thus far in training camp, Harry Latham-Coyle of KHOU reports.
Savage faces competition from rookie first-rounder Deshaun Watson to start at quarterback this season, and although there's optimism that Watson could get playing time early in his career, the veteran Savage has worked exclusively with Houston's first-team offense to this point. That suggests Savage has a leg up on Watson at the moment, but his advanced understanding of the Texans' scheme always figured to give him the early advantage. It'll be interesting to see when Watson gets his chance to work with the starters, but Savage can take confidence from presiding over the offense so far.
More News
-
Texans' Tom Savage: Comes out of OTAs as starter•
-
Texans' Tom Savage: Building chemistry•
-
Texans' Tom Savage: Remains starting QB after draft•
-
Texans' Tom Savage: Likely to face competition from rookie•
-
Texans' Tom Savage: In line for starting gig•
-
Texans' Tom Savage: Could earn starting gig in 2017•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How does Cutler impact Miami's wideouts?
In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami's addition of Jay Cutler should help DeVante...
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...