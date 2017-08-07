Savage has taken all the first-team snaps thus far in training camp, Harry Latham-Coyle of KHOU reports.

Savage faces competition from rookie first-rounder Deshaun Watson to start at quarterback this season, and although there's optimism that Watson could get playing time early in his career, the veteran Savage has worked exclusively with Houston's first-team offense to this point. That suggests Savage has a leg up on Watson at the moment, but his advanced understanding of the Texans' scheme always figured to give him the early advantage. It'll be interesting to see when Watson gets his chance to work with the starters, but Savage can take confidence from presiding over the offense so far.