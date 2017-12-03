Savage completed 31 of 49 passes for 365 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 24-13 loss to the Titans.

Savage threw a four-yard touchdown to Stephen Anderson in the second quarter and completed a game-saving 22-yard pass to Anderson on 4th-and-19 with his team trailing 17-13 inside the two-minute warning. However, the quarterback immediately threw an interception to effectively lose the game on the next play. While he eclipsed his previous career high of 260 passing yards by over 100 in this one, this was a bittersweet performance for Savage, who was evaluated for a concussion at halftime and failed to get the upset win.