According to coach Bill O'Brien, Savage will start Wednesday's preseason opener against the Panthers, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Savage has started just two games through his first three seasons in the league, but has assumed all of the Texans' first-team snaps thus far in training camp. Knowing that, his starting status for Wednesday's opening exhibition tilt comes as expected. Although rookie first-rounder Deshaun Watson figures to close the gap on Savage as he adjusts to Houston's offense and the speed of the NFL, the veteran will take pride in his current standing and look to maintain it with strong performances heading into the regular season.