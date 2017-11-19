Texans' Tom Savage: Tosses two touchdowns
Savage completed 22 of 32 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.
True, Savage has spent most of his career as a backup, but the game was Savage's first career multi-touchdown game. His second touchdown put Houston back on top in the third quarter, back-shouldering a 28-yard touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins. Any quarterback that would come in in place of the dynamic rookie Deshaun Watson would be less electric, but Savage is very much a game-manager type. The fact that Sunday's solid, but far from great, performance was statistically the best of his career should tell you how seriously you should consider him in the weeks ahead.
More News
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...