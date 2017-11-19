Savage completed 22 of 32 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and an interception during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.

True, Savage has spent most of his career as a backup, but the game was Savage's first career multi-touchdown game. His second touchdown put Houston back on top in the third quarter, back-shouldering a 28-yard touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins. Any quarterback that would come in in place of the dynamic rookie Deshaun Watson would be less electric, but Savage is very much a game-manager type. The fact that Sunday's solid, but far from great, performance was statistically the best of his career should tell you how seriously you should consider him in the weeks ahead.