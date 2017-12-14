Texans' Tom Savage: Unavailable Sunday
Savage (concussion) will not play Sunday against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is not a surprising development after Savage was knocked out of last week's game against the 49ers. The handling of that situation -- Savage was allowed to re-enter the game -- is the subject of an NFL / NFL Players Association joint investigation. He has not been ruled out for Week 16 against the Steelers. T.J. Yates will start this week against Jacksonville, and the Texans are expected to promote Taylor Heinicke from the practice squad to be the backup.
