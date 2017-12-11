Texans head coach Bill O'Brien expects Yates to start over Savage (concussion) in Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Per Wilson, O'Brien also said he isn't sure about the backup situation, perhaps hinting that Yates will get the start even if Savage passes through the NFL's concussion protocol prior to Sunday's game. The Texans are getting a lot of heat for taking too long to place Savage in the protocol, as he initially was allowed to return to Sunday's 26-16 loss to the 49ers after taking a massive hit that left his hands twitching. He was removed shortly thereafter and T.J. Yates proceeded to complete 14 of 26 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Following his solid work in a home game against a bad defense, Yates likely will have a much tougher time Week 15 in Jacksonville.