Texans' Tom Savage: Will start at QB, per O'Brien
In reference to the Texans' QB situation, coach Bill O'Brien relayed Tuesday that Savage "is the starter," while adding that the 27-year-old signal-caller is "playing well this camp. He's got good command of our offense."
Given that Deshaun Watson was drafted 12th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, it's clear that he's destined to move into the starting role at some point down the road. At this stage, however, it appears as though the Texans are inclined to ease the rookie into the assignment, while initially having him work behind Savage, who was sharp in this past Saturday's preseason tilt against the Patriots. With the Texans' offense fueled by its running attack and complemented by a game-changing defense, Savage's fantasy ceiling in season-long formats is not particularly high, but as long as he holds on to the starting job, he'll be worth a look in daily contests at the right price.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Gillislee vs. Burkhead
We love MIke Gillislee's potential in the New England backfield, but with just two weeks left...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...