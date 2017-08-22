In reference to the Texans' QB situation, coach Bill O'Brien relayed Tuesday that Savage "is the starter," while adding that the 27-year-old signal-caller is "playing well this camp. He's got good command of our offense."

Given that Deshaun Watson was drafted 12th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, it's clear that he's destined to move into the starting role at some point down the road. At this stage, however, it appears as though the Texans are inclined to ease the rookie into the assignment, while initially having him work behind Savage, who was sharp in this past Saturday's preseason tilt against the Patriots. With the Texans' offense fueled by its running attack and complemented by a game-changing defense, Savage's fantasy ceiling in season-long formats is not particularly high, but as long as he holds on to the starting job, he'll be worth a look in daily contests at the right price.