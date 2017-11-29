Texans' Tom Savage: Will start Week 13
Savage will start this coming Sunday against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
For many starting quarterbacks in the NFL this would be news akin to "the sun will rise in the East today," but Savage isn't most quarterbacks. In four games since taking over for the injured Deshaun Watson (knee), Savage has thrown five interceptions and lost five fumbles. Results like that merit a week-to-week evaluation. The third-year quarterback has moved the team better the last two games, directing nine scoring drives, but obviously the turnovers are a problem. Head coach Bill O'Brien said he'll "have to go in a different direction," if Savage doesn't correct his ball-security issues.
