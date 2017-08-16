Savage believes he needs to get the ball out of his hands quicker, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I think that's the No. 1 thing. We have a great line. They're going to do their best to protect. It's my job to get the ball out there," said Savage.

Savage acknowledged being deliberate in the pocket, taking too long to make a decision, which can lead to sacks or unnecessary punishment. The Texans can help Savage with that tendency by operating a short-to-medium range passing game and relying heavily on their running backs. The fourth-year quarterback remains the likely starter and will continue to be, barring injury, poor play or rookie Deshaun Watson forcing the issue.