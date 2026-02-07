Togiai registered 59 tackles (27 solo), including 1.5 sacks, four pass defenses and a fumble recovery for a touchdown across 15 regular-season games for the Texans in 2025.

Togiai served in a rotational role on the Texans' defensive line for the majority of the 2025 campaign, but he stepped into a starting role toward the tail end of the season due to injuries to Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder), Tim Settle (foot) and Mario Edwards (pectoral). Togiai responded by logging at least four tackles in six of his last seven games (including in both of Houston's playoff games), highlighted by his performance in Week 14 against the Chiefs, when he recorded a season-high 10 tackles, including 1.0 sacks. The 2026 season is currently the last year that Togiai is under contract with the Texans.