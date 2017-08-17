Texans' Tony Washington: Plays in preseason opener
Washington (chest) was active during the Texans' preseason opener.
Washington, who spent 2016 on the team's injured reserve, saw six snaps during the contest. While he still figures to have a long shot at landing on the final roster, he will continue looking to impress during camp.
